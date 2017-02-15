FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2017 / 9:25 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Canada Goose Holdings files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) -

* Canada Goose Holdings Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

* Canada Goose Holdings says it has applied for listing of its subordinate voting shares on NYSE and on Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "GOOS"

* Canada Goose Holdings - CIBC Capital Markets, Credit Suisse, Goldman, Sachs & Co, RBC Capital Markets among underwriters to IPO

* Canada Goose Holdings - Underwriters to IPO also include BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and BMO Source text: (bit.ly/2kzdtwW)

