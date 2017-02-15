FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy modifies throughput and transportation agreements with Westshore Terminals and BNSF Railway
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cloud Peak Energy modifies throughput and transportation agreements with Westshore Terminals and BNSF Railway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cloud Peak Energy Inc

* Cloud Peak Energy modifies throughput and transportation agreements with Westshore Terminals and BNSF Railway

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Both agreements provide that parties may extend agreements through end of 2019 if elected

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Cloud Peak Energy made upfront payments and also committed to minimum payments through 2018

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc says outstanding undiscounted commitments are approximately $51 million through current two year term of these agreements

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc - Outstanding undiscounted commitments are approximately $51 million through current two year term of these agreements

* Cloud Peak Energy Inc says both agreements provide that parties may extend agreements through end of 2019 if elected

* Cloud Peak Energy - Westshore has certain priority rights on throughput capacity in respect of any export shipments by Cloud Peak Energy through 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.