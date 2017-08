Feb 15 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc

* Corelogic - On Feb 13, co's board granted president and chief executive officer Anand Nallathambi a temporary medical leave of absence - SEC Filing

* Corelogic - During Nallathambi's absence, board appointed Chief Operating Officer Frank D. Martell to serve as Interim President, Chief Executive Officer