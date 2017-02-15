BRIEF-Barrick reports progress on projects

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick - Initiated a prefeasibility study to evaluate construction of an underground mine at Lama, on Argentinean side of Pascua-Lama Project

* Barrick Gold -Reported progress on projects with potential to contribute up to 1.1 million ounces of gold production at Cortez, Goldrush, Lagunas Norte, Turquoise Ridge

* Barrick Gold Corp says optimization work in Chile remains underway

* Barrick Gold Corp - Initial capital costs for project remain unchanged, and are estimated to be $153 million for Cortez underground expansion project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: