BRIEF-Aecom says reiterating 2017 adj. EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.20

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aecom

* Says updating fiscal year 2017 GAAP EPS guidance of $2.13 to $2.53

* Says reiterating 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80 to $3.20

* Says expects fiscal 2017 full year interest expense of $220 and adjusted interest expense

* Says the expense outlook is in connection with co's current offering of $1 billion of its senior notes maturing in 2027

* Expects fiscal 2017 full year adjusted interest expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing fees, of about $200 million

* Says undertaking current senior notes offering to take advantage of interest rate environment