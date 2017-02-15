FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Aecom says reiterating 2017 adj. EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.20
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 10:45 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aecom says reiterating 2017 adj. EPS guidance of $2.80-$3.20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Aecom

* Says updating fiscal year 2017 GAAP EPS guidance of $2.13 to $2.53

* Says reiterating 2017 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.80 to $3.20

* Says expects fiscal 2017 full year interest expense of $220 and adjusted interest expense

* Says the expense outlook is in connection with co's current offering of $1 billion of its senior notes maturing in 2027

* Expects fiscal 2017 full year adjusted interest expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing fees, of about $200 million

* Says undertaking current senior notes offering to take advantage of interest rate environment Source text: (bit.ly/2lMuZD3) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.