6 months ago
BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-U.S. FDA approves siliq to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* U.S. FDA approves siliq (brodalumab) to treat adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

* U.S. FDA - siliq is marketed by Bridgewater, New Jersey-based Valeant Pharmaceuticals

* U.S. FDA - "suicidal ideation and behavior, including completed suicides, have occurred in patients treated with siliq during clinical trials"

* U.S. FDA - because of the observed risk of suicidal ideation and behavior, the labeling for siliq includes a boxed warning

* FDA - because of observed risk of suicidal ideation, siliq is only available through restricted program under risk evaluation and mitigation strategy Source text: (bit.ly/2l9Da9c) Further company coverage:

