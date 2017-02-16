BRIEF-New Klondike's Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company

Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Klondike Exploration Ltd :

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - Michael Coulter, Seymour Sears and George Supol have resigned as directors of company

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - coulter and supol have also resigned as officers of company

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - company has no remaining officers or directors

* New Klondike Exploration Ltd - company is also delinquent in filing its interim financial statements for three financial quarterly periods during 2016