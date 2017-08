Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd :

* Qtrly profit attributable $98 mln versus $300 mln

* Qtrly gross profit margin 13.1 pct versus 14.6 pct

* Qtrly group revenue of $12.17 bln versus $12.91 bln

* "For mobile business, group will extend its foothold in smartphone market outside China"