6 months ago
BRIEF-Eli Lilly says additional results from pivotal ra-beam study published in New England Journal of Medicine
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 11:06 PM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly

* Eli Lilly - additional results from pivotal ra-beam study published in New England Journal of Medicine

* Eli Lilly - results show baricitinib-treated patients demonstrated sustained improvement in rheumatoid arthritis compared to adalimumab and placebo

* Eli Lilly- through 52-week period, serious adverse event rates were 8 percent for baricitinib and 4 percent for adalimumab

* Eli Lilly - total of 5 deaths were reported in study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

