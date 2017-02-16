BRIEF-GBM Resources executes deal with WCB Resources

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gbm Resources Ltd
* Co and WCB resources executed binding heads of agreement to merge
* Deal will result in a substantial ASX listed gold development and exploration company focussed in Australia And Papua New Guinea
* Board of directors of each co have unanimously given support for merger and major shareholders have indicated support for merger
* WCB president and CEO, Cameron Switzer, will join board of merged entity
* Under HOA each WCB shareholder will receive 8 GBM ordinary shares for every WCB common share