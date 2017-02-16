FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GBM Resources executes deal with WCB Resources
February 16, 2017 / 6:11 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-GBM Resources executes deal with WCB Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Gbm Resources Ltd

* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax

* Co and WCB resources executed binding heads of agreement to merge

* Deal will result in a substantial ASX listed gold development and exploration company focussed in Australia And Papua New Guinea

* Board of directors of each co have unanimously given support for merger and major shareholders have indicated support for merger

* WCB president and CEO, Cameron Switzer, will join board of merged entity

* Under HOA each WCB shareholder will receive 8 GBM ordinary shares for every WCB common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

