Feb 16 (Reuters) - Airbus :

* Airbus Defence and Space, the world's second largest space company, says it has signed a new contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the construction of the second European service module (ESM) for NASA's Orion spacecraft

* Contract is worth around 200 million euros ($212.5 million)

($1 = 0.9410 euros)