BRIEF-Hamilton Lane sees IPO of 11.9 mln shares to be priced between $15-$17/share

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hamilton Lane Inc
* Hamilton Lane Inc sees IPO of 11.9 million shares of common stock
* Hamilton Lane Inc - estimated initial public offering price is between $15.00 and $17.00 per share of class a common stock
* Hamilton Lane - intends to use about $37.2 million of IPO net proceeds to purchase membership units in hla from certain of existing owners
* Hamilton Lane - intends to use about $139.5 million of IPO net proceeds to purchase newly issued membership units in hla at per-unit price Source text : bit.ly/2lOfV82