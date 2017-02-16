BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems says on Feb 13 Regional Health Properties filed registration statement on Form S-4 with SEC - SEC filing

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc

* Adcare Health Systems - on Feb 13 Regional Health Properties filed registration statement on Form S-4 with SEC - SEC filing

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - proposing to reorganize corporate structure by merging with and into Regional Health Properties Inc -SEC filing

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - anticipate holding a special meeting of shareholders in Q2 of 2017 for purpose of voting on proposed merger. Source text: (bit.ly/2kBvXgk) Further company coverage: