FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems says on Feb 13 Regional Health Properties filed registration statement on Form S-4 with SEC - SEC filing
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 1:14 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Adcare Health Systems says on Feb 13 Regional Health Properties filed registration statement on Form S-4 with SEC - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Adcare Health Systems Inc

* Adcare Health Systems - on Feb 13 Regional Health Properties filed registration statement on Form S-4 with SEC - SEC filing

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - proposing to reorganize corporate structure by merging with and into Regional Health Properties Inc -SEC filing

* Adcare Health Systems Inc - anticipate holding a special meeting of shareholders in Q2 of 2017 for purpose of voting on proposed merger. Source text: (bit.ly/2kBvXgk) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.