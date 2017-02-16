BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol, Edeniq announce agreement

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Pacific Ethanol Inc :

* Pacific Ethanol Inc -co, Edeniq, Inc announced they have entered into a technology licensing and purchase agreement

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - agreement to enable production of cellulosic ethanol at Pacific Ethanol's Madera, California plant

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - installation is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - Madera plant has a total annual production capacity of 40 million gallons

* Pacific Ethanol Inc - Madera plant is expected to produce up to one million gallons per year of cellulosic ethanol with Edeniq's pathway process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: