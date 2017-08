Feb 16 (Reuters) - Windtree Therapeutics Inc -

* Company reported that, as of December 31, 2016, it had cash and cash equivalents totaling $5.6 million

* Net operating cash outflows for quarter ended Dec 31, 2016 were $6.9 million, compared to $8.3 million for quarter ended Sept 30, 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2kMZrsE] Further company coverage: