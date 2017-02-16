BRIEF-Telephone and Data Systems says U.S. Cellular now committed to buy 600 mhz spectrum licenses

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telephone And Data Systems Inc

* Telephone and Data Systems - U.S. Cellular now committed to buy 600 mhz spectrum licenses on which it submitted bids for a minimum amount of $327 million

* Telephone and Data Systems - U.S. Cellular expects to be obligated to pay for total committed amount, less $143 million upfront payment made in June 2016

* Telephone and Data Systems - U.S. Cellular currently expects to make payment using cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2kNo3S3) Further company coverage: