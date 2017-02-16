BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd enters into $265 million senior secured term loan

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canacol Energy Ltd

* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement

* Canacol Energy - new credit agreement will replace corporation's existing two facilities with BNP Paribas and APOLLO INVESTMENT CORPORATION senior notes

* Canacol Energy Ltd - new credit agreement will allow an additional US$ 40 million of greenshoe funds available within 12 months post-funding

* Canacol Energy Ltd - proceeds from term loan will be used for repayment of principal in amount of US$ 255 million

* Canacol Energy - new credit agreement defers amortization payments till March, 2019