Feb 16 (Reuters) - Xbiotech Inc :

* XBIOTECH MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 STUDY OF MABP1 FOR TREATMENT OF HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA (HS)

* XBIOTECH INC - STUDY DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT OF HS PATIENTS COMPARED TO CONTROL AFTER 12 WEEKS OF THERAPY