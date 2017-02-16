FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction
#Market News
February 16, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Cree Inc :

* Cree announces termination of Wolfspeed and Infineon sale transaction

* Cree Inc - wolfspeed to be reintegrated into cree

* Cree Inc says termination of this transaction with infineon will trigger a termination fee of $12.5 million being paid to cree

* Cree Inc - termination of this transaction with infineon will trigger a termination fee of $12.5 million being paid to Cree

* Cree Inc - Cree and Infineon have been unable to identify alternatives which would address national security concerns of CFIUS

* Cree Inc - Wolfspeed will now be reported as a separate segment of cree's continuing operations

