Feb 16 (Reuters) - Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :

* Marcato Capital Management Lp reports 5.6 pct stake in Buffalo Wild Wings Inc as of February 15, 2017 - sec filing

* Marcato Capital Management Lp previously reported a 5.2 percent stake in Buffalo Wild Wings Inc as of February 6, 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2lYrqpv Further company coverage: