Feb 16 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc :

* New Flyer Industries - co's unit has been awarded a contract to build 300 40-foot xcelsior compressed natural gas buses for miami-dade transit

* New Flyer Industries Inc- contract is valued at approximately $159 million

* Delivery of the 300 buses is planned throughout 2017 and 2018