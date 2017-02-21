FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Nel ASA awarded frame contract in California by Royal Dutch Shell Plc
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 6 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Nel ASA awarded frame contract in California by Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add third bullet point explaining contract was initially announced on Feb. 20.)

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nel ASA:

* Has been awarded frame contract for multiple hydrogen fueling stations in California by Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* Contract between Nel and Shell has a potential value in excess of 140 million Norwegian crowns ($16.75 million) depending of number of H2stations and scope of equipment and services

* Contract was initially announced on Monday, Feb. 20, partner name was not disclosed Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3558 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.