CORRECTED-BRIEF-Indra FY sells fall, net loss turns profit of 69.9 mln euros

February 23, 2017 / 5:25 PM / 6 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds period "FY" in headline.)

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Indra Sistemas SA:

* FY net sales 2.71 billion euros ($2.87 billion) versus 2.85 billion euros year ago

* FY net profit 69.9 million euros versus 87.7 million euros in Reuters poll

* FY EBITDA 229 million euros versus 131 million euros year ago

* Order portfolio down 2 percent at 3.13 billion euros at end of Dec. versus 3.19 billion euros at end of Dec. 2015

* Net debt 523 million euros at end of Dec. versus 700 million euros at end of Dec. 2015

* Order intake up 6 percent throughout the year 2016 in local currency Source text for Eikon: [ID:nCNMbrGpdG ,

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9446 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

