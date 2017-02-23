(Capitalizes News Corp in headline and 1st bullet)

Feb 23 News Corp

* Bedi A. Singh to depart post at News Corp

* News Corp says Susan Panuccio, currently chief financial officer of News Corp Australia, will become new CFO of company

* News Corp says Bedi A. Singh will be departing as chief financial officer effective March 1st.

* News Corp says Bedi has agreed to serve as a senior advisor to News Corp on its digital property interests in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: