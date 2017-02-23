BRIEF-Tanker firm Frontline says DHT Holdings rejected an improved offer
* Frontline q4 net result $18.3 million (reuters poll $20 million)
Feb 23 News Corp
* Bedi A. Singh to depart post at News Corp
* News Corp says Susan Panuccio, currently chief financial officer of News Corp Australia, will become new CFO of company
* News Corp says Bedi A. Singh will be departing as chief financial officer effective March 1st.
* News Corp says Bedi has agreed to serve as a senior advisor to News Corp on its digital property interests in India Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, Feb 28 Crude oil edged higher on Tuesday, underpinned by high compliance with OPEC's production cuts even as the market remains anchored by rising U.S. production.
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy