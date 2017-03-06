FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams says CEO Morikis' 2016 compensation was $9.65 mln
March 6, 2017 / 1:39 PM

REFILE-BRIEF-Sherwin-Williams says CEO Morikis' 2016 compensation was $9.65 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to add second bullet to say Morikis was elected CEO effective Jan 2016; drops reference to 2015 compensation from headline)

March 6 (Reuters) - Sherwin-Williams Co:

* CEO J. G. Morikis' FY 2016 total compensation $9.65 million versus $6.0 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* John G. Morikis was elected as chief executive officer effective January 1, 2016

* Executive chairman C. M. Connor's 2016 total compensation was $7.3 million versus $12.5 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2mvHcfj Further company coverage:

