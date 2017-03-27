CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tiscali: Fastweb to pay final tranche for acquisition of Tiscali Business

(Corrects story from March 24 to clarify the acquisition price, add court ruling.)

March 27 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA:

* Council of State rejects the appeal against the adjudication in favor of Tiscali of the framework agreement for network and connectivity services (SPC) to the public administration

* By virtue of the agreement, with which Tiscali sold its unit Tiscali Business, Fastweb will pay Tiscali the second and final tranche of the payment for 32.5 million euros

* 20 million euros to be paid in cash and 12.5 million euros in connectivity services Source text for Eikon:

