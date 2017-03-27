FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-UK's FCA probes Cobham over information handling ahead of 2016 rights issue news
March 27, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 5 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-UK's FCA probes Cobham over information handling ahead of 2016 rights issue news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in headline, no changes to text)

March 27 (Reuters) - Cobham Plc:

* Was informed orally by FCA that it was being referred for investigation

* Investigation in connection with co's handling of inside information prior to its trading update, rights issue announcement on April 26, 2016

* Company is cooperating fully with FCA and will update market on outcome in due course

* Proposed rights issue announced on March 2, 2017 remains on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

