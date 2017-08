(Corrects link to the source text)

March 29 (Reuters) - Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA

* FY net profit 124.8 million Swiss francs ($125.78 million) versus 128.8 million Swiss francs year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.20 Swiss francs per A share and 12.0 Swiss francs per B share Source text - bit.ly/2nfCv5D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9922 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)