FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Puravankara Ltd reduces overall debt by 4.50 bln rupees
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 30, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Puravankara Ltd reduces overall debt by 4.50 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects fifth bullet to add dropped words "south India")

March 30 (Reuters) - Puravankara Ltd

* Says reduces overall debt by 4.50 billion rupees

* Says net-debt to equity ratio will now stand at 0.74 from the Dec 31, 2016 level of 0.94

* Says impact of debt reduction to lead to about INR 500 million being saved annually

* Says got INR 4.75 billion from exit of investment of land in Raidurg village

* In next few qtrs, co, unit Provident Housing will launch about 13 million sq feet across west and south India Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.