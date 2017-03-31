FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property updates on acquisition of 3216444 Nova Scotia Co
March 31, 2017 / 1:37 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property updates on acquisition of 3216444 Nova Scotia Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and fifth bullet to clarify name of the target company)

March 31 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Property Holdings :

* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada

* Deal for consideration of approximately C$2.82 billion

* Company entered into sale and purchase agreement

* vendor, purchaser(an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and company entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Target company being 3216444 Nova Scotia Co Source text (bit.ly/2nmUXcy) Further company coverage:

