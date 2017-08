(Refiles brief to include outlook update.)

April 5 (Reuters) - PRIME LIVING AB (PUBL)

* EXPLORES POSSIBILITY OF ISSUING BONDS AND PUBLISHES UPDATED FORECAST FOR PROJECT PORTFOLIO'S EARNING CAPACITY

* TO EXAMINE POSSIBILITY OF ISSUING AN UNSECURED BOND ON THE SWEDISH BOND MARKET

* AIMS ON 12-MNTH BASIS TO GENERATE RENTAL INCOME OF ABOUT SEK 105 MLN AND NET OPERATING INCOME OF ABOUT SEK 89 MLN AFTER Q1 2018