(Refiles to add missing bullet point on minimum requirements for common equity)

April 6 (Reuters) - INDRE SOGN SPAREBANK

* PILLAR 2 REQUIREMENTS SET

* PILLAR 2 REQUIREMENT COMES INTO FORCE ON 30 JUNE 2017

* AS RESULT, HAS TOTAL MINIMUM REQUIREMENT FOR COMMON EQUITY OF 14.5 PERCENT GIVEN THE CURRENT LEVEL OF COUNTER-CYCLICAL BUFFER OF 1.5 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)