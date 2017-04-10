FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-SVG Capital announces results of tender offer
April 10, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 4 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-SVG Capital announces results of tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to fix typo in headline)

April 10 (Reuters) - SVG Capital Plc:

* Results of tender offer

* 41.8 million shares validly tendered and will be purchased at a price per ordinary share of 715 pence, for a total cost of £298.6 million

* Buyback represents approximately 63.8 per cent of issued share capital of company

* Total issued share capital to be reduced from 65,445,000 ordinary shares to 23,682,995 ordinary shares.

* Will review methods of returning cash to shareholders, will consider a larger cash distribution to shareholders as part of winding-up of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

