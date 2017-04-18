FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Trading in Akbank resumed after 10 pct sharp rise in stock price
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 18, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Trading in Akbank resumed after 10 pct sharp rise in stock price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 - Akbank TAS:

* Istanbul Stock Exchange suspended trading in shares of Akbank after stock price increases suddenly by 10 percent

* Trading resumed after a while and share price returned to same levels before the sudden increase

* Share price in Akbank increased from 9.23 lira to 10.0 lira, according to Reuters total transaction value of traded shares between 9.23 lira and 10.0 lira realized as 26.8 million lira, almost 10 percent of transaction value of intraday trading

* A trader said "sharp increase could have been caused by algorithms"

* In February trading in Turkcell and Koc Holding were suspended after a sharp decrease in share prices caused by High-Frequency Trading (HFT) computer algorithms

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.