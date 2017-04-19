FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Mediahuis/VP Exploitatie launch recommended public cash offer on all TMG shares
April 19, 2017 / 7:28 PM / 4 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Mediahuis/VP Exploitatie launch recommended public cash offer on all TMG shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

April 19 (Reuters) - Telegraaf Media Groep NV:

* Launch of recommended public cash offer by Mediahuis and VP Exploitatie for all shares of TMG

* Recommended public cash offer by mediahuis and vp exploitatie for all issued and outstanding (DRs for) ordinary and priority shares of tmg, at offer price of 6.00 euros ($6.43) cum dividend

* Offer price represents a premium of 73% to the closing price of the shares of 3.48 euros on Dec. 13, 2016

* Supervisory board of TMG, also acting in its temporary capacity as acting executive board of TMG, fully and unanimously supports the offer

* Supervisory board of TMG, also acting in its temporary capacity as acting executive board of TMG,unanimously recommends the shareholders to accept the offer and tender their shares under the offer

* Combined group will be led by new leadership, with mr. M. Vangeel as the new CEO and mr. c.g. Boot as the new CFO

* Acceptance period for shareholders to tender their shares commences on April 20, 2017 at 09:00 cet, and ends on June 15, 2017 at 17:40 cet

* Completion of the offer is expected in July 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2oPSMR2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

