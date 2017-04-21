FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust says revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5 pct to S$111.3 mln
April 20, 2017 / 11:01 PM / 4 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Ascott Residence Trust says revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5 pct to S$111.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds fourth bullet)

April 21 (Reuters) - Ascott Residence Trust

* Ascott Residence Trust's (Ascott REIT) revenue for 1Q 2017 grew 5% to S$111.3 million

* 1Q 2017 distribution per unit (DPU) was 1.51 cents

* For a same-store comparison, DPU for 1Q 2017 would be 1.64 cents if it is adjusted to exclude Ascott REIT's equity placement in March 2016

* Says Q1 adjusted DPU excludes its equity placement to fund Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel acquisition & contribution from hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

