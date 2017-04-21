REFILE-BRIEF-KKR, Innovation Network Corp plan bid for Toshiba's memory unit - Nikkei

(Corrects to add source in headline)

April 21 (Reuters) -

* KKR and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will tender joint offer for Toshiba's memory unit that would likely put them in pole position - Nikkei

* KKR and Innovation Network Corp expected to participate in second bidding round in May - Nikkei

* Western Digital, Development Bank Of Japan may join too - Nikkei

* KKR and Innovation Network Corp's bid size remains to be worked out - Nikkei