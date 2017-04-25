REFILE-BRIEF-CTS Eventim: KPS Stiftung intends to place shares

(Refiles to add the fifth bullet point)

April 25 (Reuters) - CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

* Was informed that KPS Stiftung intends to place shares

* Sale of shares, on one hand, aims at increasing trading volume in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA shares

* On other hand, proceeds from sale will be used to fund investments and operations of KPS Global Asset Management GmbH & Co. KgaA, investment vehicle within KPS Stiftung

* Aside from todays' sale of shares in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and its commitment to 180 days lockup period, KPS Stiftung does not intend to further dilute its position as a main shareholder in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

* KPS Stiftung intends to place up to 4,800,000 shares in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, corresponding to up to 5% of the voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)