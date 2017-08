(Refiles to add 'See also' link)

April 26 (Reuters) - Marie Brizard Wine And Spirits SA:

* FY net sales EUR 431.3 million ($469.08 million) versus EUR 445.9 million year ago

* FY EBITDA EUR 17.1 million versus EUR 11.2 million year ago

* FY net income group share EUR 6.9 million versus EUR 5.8 million year ago ($1 = 0.9195 euros)