(Corrects currency unit throughout to billion from million)

April 27 (Reuters) - United Bank For Africa Plc:

* Q1 net interest income 51.59 billion naira versus 33.30 billion naira year ago

* Q1 profit before income tax 25.47 billion naira versus 18.08 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2qb0Izu Further company coverage: ($1 = 314.5000 naira) (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)