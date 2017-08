(Refiles to add the RIC of Nestle SA)

May 4 (Reuters) - Frosta AG:

* Frosta AG buys Italian frozen food brands from Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.

* Today acquired commercial business including trademarks rights for frozen brands "La Valle degli Orti", "Mare Fresco" and "Surgela" for Italian market from Nestlé Italiana S.p.A.

* Transfer will take place on June, 1, 2017