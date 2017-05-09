REFILE-BRIEF-Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hastings - bookrunner

(Fixes spelling in headline)
May 8 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc:
* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc
* Bookrunner says Hastings Investco Limited is announcing its intention to sell approximately 35 million ordinary shares in hastings
* Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 5.3% of company's issued share capital
* Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild
* Bookrunner says Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: