FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
REFILE-BRIEF-Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hastings - bookrunner
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 8, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 3 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Hastings Investco to place 35 million shares in Hastings - bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes spelling in headline)

May 8 (Reuters) - Hastings Group Holdings Plc:

* Bookrunner says proposed placing of shares in hastings group holdings plc

* Bookrunner says Hastings Investco Limited is announcing its intention to sell approximately 35 million ordinary shares in hastings

* Bookrunner says placing shares represent approximately 5.3% of company's issued share capital

* Bookrunner says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Bookrunner says Hastings will not receive any proceeds from placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.