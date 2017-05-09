FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Investment firms HPS, MDP to combine UK insurance assets
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 9, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Investment firms HPS, MDP to combine UK insurance assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous '3' in second bullet point)

May 9 (Reuters) -

* HPS Investment Partners, Madison Dearborn Partners announce plan to bring together their UK regional network of businesses together.

* HPS and MDP also announce that Price Forbes will join group; all companies to operate under single holding company, KIRS.

* KIRS agrees buy Nevada, holding company for Autonet and Price Forbes businesses, for 254.9 million pounds.

* HPS and MDP say intend to explore options to consolidate and optimise group's capital structure in loan and bond markets, including debt refinancing. (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.