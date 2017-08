CORRECTED-BRIEF-mybet Holding enters into EUR 11.8 mln settlement with Westlotto

(Corrects company name in the headline)

May 15 (Reuters) - MYBET HOLDING SE:

* MYBET GROUP ENTERS INTO EUR 11.8 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH WESTLOTTO

* PAYMENT WILL BE MADE DURING 2ND QUARTER 2017 AND SWS WILL TAKE BACK ITS CLAIM TO END LEGAL DISPUTE

* AFTER REDEEMING INTERIM FINANCING, MYBET GROUP WILL RECEIVE ADDITIONAL LIQUID FUNDS IN AMOUNT OF EUR 4.9 MILLION DUE TO SETTLEMENT IN 2ND QUARTER 2017

* BASED ON THIS NEW PLANS FORECAST FOR CURRENT FY 2017 OF MYBET GROUP WILL BE ADJUSTED, WHEREBY IT IS ALREADY CLEAR THAT PROCEEDS FROM SETTLEMENT, AMONGST OTHERS, WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT POSITIVE EFFECT ON EBIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)