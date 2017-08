(Corrects headline to specify that company's shareholders are yet to decide on allocation of FY 2016 net profit.)

May 23 (Reuters) - VOXEL SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 23 ON TRANSFERRING FY 2016 NET PROFIT OF 10.2 MILLION ZLOTYS TO SPARE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)