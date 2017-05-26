CORRECTED-BRIEF-CMC Markets rejigs management structure with two new executive roles

(Corrects to two new executive "roles" from "hires" in headline)

May 26 (Reuters) - CMC Markets Plc:

* Board has agreed to reorganise executive management team's responsibilities to support delivery of group's strategy

* From 1 June, Grant Foley and David Fineberg will assume newly created roles of chief operating and financial officer, and commercial director

* In these roles, Grant Foley will lead group's corporate functions and David Fineberg will lead group's commercial activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)