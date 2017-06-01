FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate responds to query regarding trading activity
June 1, 2017 / 7:54 AM / 3 months ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate responds to query regarding trading activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to correct typographical error in first bullet)

June 1 (Reuters) - Perennial Real Estate Holdings Ltd :

* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today

* ‍Wishes to announce it had, as part of a consortium, submitted a proposal in relation to United Engineers Limited​

* There is no certainty or assurance that any transaction will materialise or that any definitive or binding agreement will be entered into

* Responds to query regarding trading activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

