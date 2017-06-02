CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sears Hometown learns of malicious code affecting some Kmart systems (June 1)

(Corrects to attribute some information to Sears Holdings' blog, updates headline))
June 1 (Reuters) - Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :
* Learned from Sears Holdings blog post that certain Kmart store payment data systems operated by Sears infected with malicious code
* According to Sears Holdings' blog, Kmart had removed the code, contained the event, and launched a full investigation
* Sears Holdings' news release stated that it believed certain credit card numbers have been compromised
* Sears Holdings' news release stated that based on forensic investigation, no personal identifying information was obtained
* Advised by Sears Holdings that it had no reason to believe company's payment data systems provided by sears holdings were affected