FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sears Hometown learns of malicious code affecting some Kmart systems (June 1)
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sears Hometown learns of malicious code affecting some Kmart systems (June 1)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to attribute some information to Sears Holdings' blog, updates headline))

June 1 (Reuters) - Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc :

* Learned from Sears Holdings blog post that certain Kmart store payment data systems operated by Sears infected with malicious code

* According to Sears Holdings' blog, Kmart had removed the code, contained the event, and launched a full investigation

* Sears Holdings' news release stated that it ‍believed certain credit card numbers have been compromised​‍​

* Sears Holdings' news release stated that based on forensic investigation, no personal identifying information was obtained​

* Advised by Sears Holdings that it had no reason to believe company's payment data systems provided by sears holdings were affected​‍​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qLbI2S) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.