Germany's BSI says Petya malware used in cyber attacks
BERLIN, June 27 German companies were also affected by a rapidly spreading ransomware attack, the federal cyber agency BSI said on Tuesday, urging firms to report any issues to authorities.
(Corrects headline and bullet to show it's the first North America contract for the company's unit, not for the parent)
June 21 LATECOERE:
* SYSTEMES D'INTERCONNEXION WINS ITS FIRST NORTH AMERICAN CONTRACT
* HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HÉROUX-DEVTEK INC FOR DEVELOPMENT OF THE EWIS (ELECTRICAL WIRING INTERCONNECTION SYSTEM) FOR LANDING GEAR Source text: bit.ly/2sUjugD Further company coverage:; (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Canadian Football League announces new live streaming deal with Twitter Canada Source text: http://bit.ly/2tgJ0Mk Further company coverage: