CORRECTED-BRIEF-Avenue Therapeutics prices IPO of $33 mln of common stock (June 26)
(Corrects source to Avenue Therapeutics from Fortress Biotech) Avenue Therapeutics Inc :
(Corrects headline to say that Pallinghurst has above 75 pct acceptances. The earlier headline indicated that Pallinghurst had reached 75 pct.)
June 27 Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:
* Pallinghurst bid for Gemfields now above 75 pct acceptances
* Announces valid acceptances in respect of 205.9 million Gemfields shares or about 37.35 pct of share capital of Gemfields Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Canada's Mandalay Resources Corp said efforts to locate two of its trapped miners in a flooded silver and gold mine in Chile were unsuccessful.